Up to 60% off Wilier Framesets

Looking to build up a new road bike? Save big on the frameset.

If you’ve got some basic mechanical skills and the right tools, building up many modern road bikes is actually rather straight forward and it’s a great way to get exactly what you want.

Building a bike up from the bare frame also teaches you a lot about how the bike works, allowing you to fix things more easily should they go wrong.

There are loads of great framesets on offer, with the lovely Cento 10 Pro being our favourite at a whopping 51% off.

This aero road racer comes with a Wilier integrated bar/stem that makes the front end really tidy.

If you’re thinking about doing a bike build then we’d really recommend taking a look.

About Wilier

Wilier Triestina started in a modest workshop on the banks of the river Brenta in San Fortunato by Pietro Dal Molin from Bassano del Grappa, Italy in the summer of 1906.

The company name originated as an acronym for the phrase “W l’Italia liberata e redenta”, where the W is an abbreviation for "Viva!" (Long live Italy, liberated and redeemed). Triestina comes from the name of the city of Trieste. When Wilier was founded, Trieste was not part of Italy; the name 'Wilier Triestina' reflected a patriotic desire for it to be rejoined.

The famous Italian cyclist Fiorenzo Magni rode Wilier bikes in his 1948 Giro d'Italia win as well as his 1949 and 1950 Tour of Flanders wins.

Marco Pantani rode the 1997 Tour de France on a Wilier.

More recently World Champion Alessandro Ballan and runner up Damiano Cunego rode Wilier bicycles to victory in the 2008 UCI Road World Championships.

Since the 2018 season, Wilier Triestina supplies bikes to the UCI Pro Continental team Direct Énergie.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.