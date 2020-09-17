Up to 60% off road bike wheels and tyres from Continental, Schwalbe, Vision, Prime, Fulcrum & more

Wiggle has a massive sale on its huge range of road wheels and tyres right now, making your next upgrade that bit cheaper.

Wheels and especially tyres have a massive impact on the way a road bike handles and feels. Dull wheels and hard tyres can make a bike feel incredibly sluggish, yet this is what many bikes come supplied with as standard.

Upgrading your wheels to something that is lighter and stiffer can have a great impact on your bike’s acceleration which helps with climbing speeds as well as sprinting.

Alternatively, you might just want something that is more reliable. Stock wheelsets can often feature basic bearings, spokes and nipples that can get worn quickly. Getting something with higher-quality parts can help to see you through a full year of riding with no mechanicals.

Tyres are your only contact with the road and they, therefore, play a massive part in how your bike feels. Hard tyres can make your bike feel too rigid, so if you want to add comfort, look for a tyre that is wider but also features a higher thread count. This will make the tyre more supple, giving you a smoother ride.

The sale includes loads of fantastic deals on some massive brands so you can pick up a bargain upgrade for your road bike.

