Up to 60% off Ridley Road and Cyclocross Framesets

In another brilliant Merlin sale, you can get a new Ridley frameset at a massively discounted rate.

If you’re looking to build up a new bike before the nice weather comes then this is a great way to get started without dropping too much cash.

Ridley has everything from budget alloy frames that are perfect for training bikes right through to lightweight full carbon race frames. This sale includes a range of their excellent carbon options.

The Helium ISP Carbon frameset looks very good to us. This all-rounder looks like it’ll build into a bike that is capable of racing, sportives and general riding.

A classic red paint job and subtle graphics make it look excellent while the ability to route both Di2 and mechanical groupsets internally means you have a wide range of groupsets available.

There are also aero sprinters frames available with two Noah Fast options.

Ridley Road and Cyclocross Frameset Sale save up to 60%

About Ridley

Ridley is based in Flanders, Belgium - the heartland of cycling. Home to some of the most spectacular pro cycling races out there, such as the Tour of Flanders and Gent-Wevelgem, a region where riders excel on hard roads and cobbled climbs. Each one of Ridley’s employees has cycling coursing through their veins; they live & breathe the sport and this passion is the driving force behind the creation of their range of cutting-edge bikes. Designed, meticulously painted and assembled in Flanders, Belgium you’ll feel that rich Belgian cycling heritage in every pedal stroke you take.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.