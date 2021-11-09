Up to 60% off Ineos Grenadiers clothing and accessories
If you're after a great deal on some new, super comfy cycling kit, Merlin Cycles has got a huge sale where you can save up to 60% on the Castelli Ineos Grenadires range.
Castelli are always pushing boundries of cycling performance. Especially with the INEOS Grenadires kit.
Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Long Sleeve Thermal Cycling Jersey
Lets kick things off with this Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Long Sleeve Thermal Cycling Jersey. This long sleeve Thermal Jersey strikes the perfect balance between breathability, warmth and comfort.
Made with mid-weight Warmer X-Stretch bruched fabric, this jersey is ideal for tempatures between 14˚ – 19˚C.
The highly elastic fabric means the jersey stays close to the body to reduce drag. Thus, ensuring optimal comfort.
Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Back Pack
Next, this Castelli Ineos Grenadires Back Pack is the perfect gift for someone who loves the outdoors.
This back pack is made with water and stain resistant materials to make sure your items stay safe and clean. It also has a padded laptop sleeve on the inside making this bag the perfect commuting bag if you cycle to work.
It also has reflective accents so that your visibility isn't compromised.
These are just a couple of the amazing products included with this deal.
