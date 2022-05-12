Up to 60% off this HJC Ibex Road Helmet

If you're looking for a new road cycling helmet that provides supreme ventilation and is lightweight and stylish, this HJC Iben road helmet is an excellent option for you!

Featuring 16 ventilations and an advanced air channel system, the HJC Ibex Road Helmet is guaranteed to keep your head well ventilated on those warmer, longer rides.

The conceptual design is extremely aero efficient allowing you to cut through the air without any drag.

Furthermore, the reinforced structure provides extra protection in the event of a crash giving you more confidence when riding at high speeds.

The adjustable fit system allows you to adjust the way the helmet fits and make sure you get a nice snug fit without any movement.

If none of that is enough to convince you, it comes in at a weight of just 220g (±10) which is well and truly feather light!

Available in a range of colours (MT Pattern Green, MT Teal Bronze, Pale Blue, Black-Matte Gold, Burgundy-Black Gloss, White-Matte Gold, Pattern Red, Matte Black-Gloss Black), you can match this helmet up with your teams colours or even just your own kit to look stylish, whilst being safe.