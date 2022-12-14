60% off Fuji Traverse 1.7 Urban Bike
If you're looking for a new urban-style bike, perfect for those off-road trails you dream to ride, you should check out this Fuji Traverse 1.7 Urban Bike!
The Fuji Traverse is a hybrid bike that’s at home on the road and off-road trails.
The Traverse 1.7 model brings you an efficient, comfortable and fun ride on all surface types. It has a light aluminium frame that’s combined with a reliable Shimano Tourney Drivetrain, tough wheels with double wall rims and all-weather disc brakes.
In addition to the reliable Shimano gears and strong wheels, this capable hybrid bike comes with Suntour NEX suspension forks. With 63mm of travel, they soak up vibrations and sudden impacts that would normally make your ride uncomfortable or make you lose control. This results in a smooth and enjoyable ride over mixed terrain, mile after mile.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.