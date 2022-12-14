If you're looking for a new urban-style bike, perfect for those off-road trails you dream to ride, you should check out this Fuji Traverse 1.7 Urban Bike!

60% off Fuji Traverse 1.7 Urban Bike £249.99 BUY NOW AT 60% OFF

The Fuji Traverse is a hybrid bike that’s at home on the road and off-road trails.

The Traverse 1.7 model brings you an efficient, comfortable and fun ride on all surface types. It has a light aluminium frame that’s combined with a reliable Shimano Tourney Drivetrain, tough wheels with double wall rims and all-weather disc brakes.

In addition to the reliable Shimano gears and strong wheels, this capable hybrid bike comes with Suntour NEX suspension forks. With 63mm of travel, they soak up vibrations and sudden impacts that would normally make your ride uncomfortable or make you lose control. This results in a smooth and enjoyable ride over mixed terrain, mile after mile.