Up to 60% off cycling jackets - Get ready to ride through rain, wind and cold

We wish we didn’t need them, but it is high time for a good cycling jacket. Thankfully, they don’t have to be overly expensive.

If like us, you’ve suddenly found that the temperature has plummeted, the rain has started falling sideways and the wind blows right through to your bones then a good cycling jacket is the thing that is needed.

Stopping the wind and rain from hitting your core is massively helpful when trying to stay warm on the bike.

A technical jacket can fend off wind or rain and some even keep out both. In recent years these jackets have been advancing rapidly and they now perform really well in terms of breathability.

That means that you shouldn’t boil inside your jacket whenever the weather turns mild.

Wiggle has a number of great options for men and women from brands like Castelli, Sportful, dhb, Endura and many more.

That means that there are options for different fits and also loads of choice in every price range.

Up to 60% off cycling jackets See the full sale here

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.