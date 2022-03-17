59% off Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle

Ride with optimal comfort with this super light and elegant Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle. Currently with 59% off!

The Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle is a great example of a super light, stylish, and comfortable racing saddle.

Manufactured with top-quality carbon keeps the weight down whilst maintaining the strength you look for in a saddle.

Featuring a Fibra-Tek cover with padding ensures a high level of comfort so you can race with nothing digging in.

Overall, all the attributes making up this saddle mean for unmatched aerodynamics.