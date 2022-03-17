59% off Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle
Ride with optimal comfort with this super light and elegant Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle. Currently with 59% off!
The Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle is a great example of a super light, stylish, and comfortable racing saddle.
Manufactured with top-quality carbon keeps the weight down whilst maintaining the strength you look for in a saddle.
Featuring a Fibra-Tek cover with padding ensures a high level of comfort so you can race with nothing digging in.
Overall, all the attributes making up this saddle mean for unmatched aerodynamics.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.