Cut through the air with this super aero Castelli Giro 104 Race Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey!

59% off Castelli Giro 104 Race Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £59.50 BUY NOW AT 59% NOW

Looking to be quick, comfy and stylish? What else could you want? Check out this Castelli Giro 104 Race Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey!

Featuring an Aero Race 6.1 Jersey fit and construction made from 100% recycled yarns engineered to Castelli’s specifications by Sitip, Aero fabric in the front of the jersey and breathable fabric in the back to keep you aero yet cool!

A nice embellishment on this jersey is the gold-finish zipper pull in tribute to the Giro d’Italia trophy.

Designed for temperatures between 18˚ — 32˚C, this is a perfect jersey for the UK summer!