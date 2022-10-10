58% off this awesome De Rosa Protos Disc Carbon Frameset
Check out this De Rosa Protos Carbon Frameset with a jaw-dropping 58% off!
De Rosa, founded in Milan is now one of the most world-renowned bike manufacturers in the world. Their hard work and expertise truly shine with this amazing De Rosa Protos carbon frameset.
The Protos is in quote a 'dream bicycle for every rider. Whether you are a professional rider or even someone who is looking for your first big upgrade to a carbon road bike frame, this is a great option for you.
When designing the Protos, De Rosa had both technology and performance in mind, which is evident in this model.
Featuring both a carbon frame and carbon forks, the Protos is light, fast, and aero. What else could you want?
Furthermore, the aero seat post helps maintain a high level of aero efficiency making it the perfect racer.
Available in both black and orange, you have the option to stand out with the orange or take a more subtle approach with the black version. Not that this matters of course as the performance isn't varied with design.
However, to keep the sleek design consistent, the Protos provides internal cable routing options to make sure aero efficacy is at its best and nothing gets in your way.
