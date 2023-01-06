57% off LifeLine Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer
Ride inside with this LifeLine Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer which ensures a smooth, stable and quiet experience!
The Noza S Smart Turbo Trainer is designed to truly replicate the feeling of heading out on an adventure. Featuring a class-leading 5.9KG/ 20.5cm flywheel, allows for a maximum power output of an incredible 2500 Watts, simulating a muscle-pumping 18% incline!
A fixed transmission belt and pulley design help to regulate the sound level to only 58 dB, creating a quietness that is perfect for indoor training.
The flywheel itself is covered and well-ventilated to prevent any knocks and scrapes during intense workouts and provide sufficient airflow. The adjustable front leg provides multi-bike compatibility- both road and MTB.
