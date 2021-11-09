Up to 57% off Kask Road and MTB Helmets

This range of Kask road and MTB helmets will keep you safe with up to 57% off.

If you're in the market for a new helmet for cycling either on the road or in the mountains, this deal on Kask helmets is definitely worth taking advantage of.

All helmets in this selection offer a high level of ventilation, ensuring you don't get too hot and sweaty. This also means your helmet lining won't need washing as often.

Furthermore, some helmets in this deal like the Kask Infinity Aero Road Cycling Helmet, have adjustable vents. This design is very versatile as it allows you achieve both, maximum aero performance with the vents closed and optimum ventilation with the vents open.

Kask helmets are manufactured using In-Moulding technology. This assures a far better level of shock absorption.

Kask is a relatively new helmet brand which has quickly established itself as one of the market leaders in helmet design and production thanks to their Italian styling, technical product testing, aerodynamic properties and user-friendly safety features. Kask helmets are all entirely made in Italy, being designed, tested and manufactured in Europe rather than being produced in the Far East; Kask helmets are among the lightest available but they don’t compromise on protection, adjustability, comfort or durability and have been chosen by some of the most successful teams in professional road racing including Team Sky.

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.