With winter just around the corner, a nice cosy winter jacket is essential to staying comfortable when out riding. If you don't have one already or are looking to upgrade, check out this Castelli Go Cycling Jacket with a jaw-dropping 57% off!

57% off this Castelli Go Cycling Jacket £99.00 BUY NOW AT 57% OFF

The Castelli Go is a super versatile cycling jacket as it can be used as a light shell for mild conditions or, paired with a thicker base layer, used in cold conditions.

The Go Jacket uses Gore-Tex Infiniumo Windstopper 150 fabric in a softshell construction, offering protection from the wind and the rain for those wetter days.

A zippered chest pocket provides secure storage and quick access to valuables, an internal stretch wrist design integrates perfectly with gloves to block out any cold or wet, a reflective strip across the lower back, and a YKK® Vislon zipper makes for easy opening and closing.