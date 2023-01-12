56% off Columbia Fivemile Butte Hooded Jacket

Stay warm in style with this super sleek Columbia Fivemile Butte Hooded Jacket!

Combining a water-resistant outer fabric with Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective technology and light and packable Thermarator™ Insulation, the Columbia Fivemile Butte Hooded Jacket offers premium warmth and protection.

The Columbia Fivemile Butte Hooded Jacket is a welcome top layer for both daily commutes and weekend adventures in cold temperatures.

Made with a water-resistant outer fabric, it will shed rain to keep you dry, while the Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective technology and Thermarator™ Insulation work together to keep you warm.

The Omni-Heat™ technology cleverly recycles your own body heat and returns it back to you, and the Thermarator™ Insulation is lightweight, soft, and puffy, retains heat, and easy to pack down when the jacket is not in use.

Every ounce of cold is also kept at bay with the binding at the hood and cuffs. Plus, it comes finished with zipped pockets for keeping your essentials within easy reach.