56% off Campagnolo Bora One Cult 35 Disc Brake Wheelset

Dance up those hills with this Campagnolo Bora One Cult 35 Disc Brake Wheelset.

Designed for best results when riding up hills and on flat, the lightweight CULT bearings offer up to nine times the smoothness of standard solutions.

Featuring two high-quality full carbon fibre rims, this wheelset is the perfect balance between strength and speed thanks to the low weight.

The Mega-G3 Spoke pattern is a type of spoke assembly that improves energy transfer between the hub, which reduces stress on the right-hand side which in turn increases the rigidity of the wheel. This is achieved by having twice as many spokes as the left-hand side.

The Bora One 35 Disc Brake Wheel is entirely hand-built by a specialised Campagnolo technician and is checked in every tiny detail with electronic tools. This ensures that every wheel conforms to the high standards that Campagnolo pride itself and will have unbeatable reliability.