56% off 3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike

If you're not a pro then the 3T is brilliant, with simplified gearing and a fabulous frame.

This 1X carbon road bike comes with a stunning metallic blue finish, Sram Force 1 disc groupset, and 3T finishing kit.

3T was certainly radical when they designed this bike. It centres around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror.

The pros complained about it, though we've also heard from loads of other top riders that really liked the bike.

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes.

Over rough tarmac, you get loads more comfort and the rolling resistance figures are better too.

The aero frame an aggressive geometry makes this the perfect crit and circuit race bike.

About 3T

Italian brand 3T, originally called ‘Turin Tube Technology’ hence the three T’s, was founded in the 1960’s and originally produced handlebars and stems for racing cyclists. Starting out with steel, 3T then mastered working with aluminium alloys before moving on to carbon fibre components more recently. 3T now produce a wide range of super-light, strong carbon components and bicycle framesets including their cutting-edge super-aero 3T Strada road bike complete with single chainring up-front and powerful hydraulic disc brakes.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.