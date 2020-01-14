55% off Le Col Pro Therma Jersey

Windproof, water-resistant and lightweight

This short sleeve jersey is perfect for cold-weather hard rides and racing

Le Col Pro Therma Jersey £67.50 Buy now at 55% off

While many of us like to kick back in the winter, happily letting the pace drop to an easy spin to allow for plenty of chatting while you get the miles in, building the base before the season kicks off in spring.

But if you just like to ride for fun and fitness, there’s no stopping the speedy ride and as a result, sometimes a heavy winter jacket is going to be too warm, or not aero enough.

The last few years has seen the development of these hybrid jersey/jackets that aim to provide the protection of a winter jacket with the close fit of a jersey. They generally feature no insulation, or very little, relying instead on you riding hard to keep your body warm.

The Le Col Pro Therma jersey is one very good example and in Wiggle’s sale, it’s down to a brilliant £67.50.

The 4-way stretch fabric means that it fits brilliantly, with a raised front hem and dropped tail. the material is coated with a durable water repellent that causes water to bead and roll off.

Three large rear pockets mean that you’ll be able to wear this just like a jersey and the pockets also get drainage holes for when the rain is really coming down heavily.

About Le Col

Le Col was born from one pro-rider's push to create the best performance cycling apparel. Our founder, former GB cyclist Yanto Barker remains central to the development of Le Col kit. Putting his professional insight and hours of testing into every fine detail, it’s Yanto’s cycling expertise and pursuit of performance perfection that gives Le Col the leading edge.

Pro-cycling experience goes into the design of every detail of our kit. We have one of the widest testing and development networks in cycling, thanks to our professional teams constantly feeding back after testing, racing and winning in Le Col.

Le Col kit is produced in our own Italian factory in the shadow of Monte Grappa, offering us unparalleled quality and performance detailing on the clothing we produce.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.