55% off Castelli Hors Categorie Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

Whether you are racing with the pros or racking up the miles closer to home, the Castelli Hors Categorie Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is a great option for you!

Made from Velocity Rev3 fabric, this jersey is both super aero and stretchy making it extremely comfortable!

The slightly larger pockets allow you to carry more supplies on your personnel whether that is extra snacks for fuel or a puncher kit.

Giro³ elastic waistband means for a nice, tight fit so the jersey doesn't ride up and distract you mid-ride.

The covered front YKK® Vislon® zipper with zipper pull provides extra aero efficiency as well as looking sleek at all times.