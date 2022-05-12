55% off Campagnolo Bora One Cult 50 Wheelset
This wheelset is truly equipt for the demands of modern road cycling!
This Campagnolo Bora One Cult 50 disc brake wheelset is all set for clocking up those pleasurable miles on your road bike.
The two full carbon fibre rims provide a high level of performance and reliability making them a great option for you if you're looking for perfect balance at high speeds.
Campagnolo has also provided this version with 6-bolt disc brake compatibility so you can break in various different weather conditions and on a range of terrains.
The Bora One 50 Disc brake is designed to allow cyclists to have deep profiles capable of offering significant aerodynamics while remaining lightweight for steeper hill climbs.
Aerodynamic spokes with anodised self-locking nipples yet again make these wheels more aerodynamic as well as ensure you don't get any spoke rotation. This means a smoother performance.
