54% off Fulcrum Racing 5 DB Wheelset - 2022

If you're looking for a new set of wheels for your endurance bike, you should definitely check out this 2022 Fulcrum Racing 5 DB Wheelset!

The combination of lower aerodynamic resistance and decreased stiffness alongside a lower 24 mm U-shaped profile, makes this wheelset ideal for long rides without having to worry about climbing, rain or wind, with a consequent saving in energy and increased comfort.

In this case, to the aluminium rim has seen an increase in the inner channel width, up to 20 mm from the previous model’s 17 mm, and the addition of the innovative 2 Way Fit system, to comfortably fit 25-28 mm tyres, both clinchers and tubeless (tubeless tape installed and valves included).

The aesthetics have undergone the same intervention as the Racing 4 DB model, with the new laser-etched graphics, ensuring the long life of their striking design.