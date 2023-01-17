54% off Fulcrum Racing 5 DB Wheelset - 2022
If you're looking for a new set of wheels for your endurance bike, you should definitely check out this 2022 Fulcrum Racing 5 DB Wheelset!
The combination of lower aerodynamic resistance and decreased stiffness alongside a lower 24 mm U-shaped profile, makes this wheelset ideal for long rides without having to worry about climbing, rain or wind, with a consequent saving in energy and increased comfort.
In this case, to the aluminium rim has seen an increase in the inner channel width, up to 20 mm from the previous model’s 17 mm, and the addition of the innovative 2 Way Fit system, to comfortably fit 25-28 mm tyres, both clinchers and tubeless (tubeless tape installed and valves included).
The aesthetics have undergone the same intervention as the Racing 4 DB model, with the new laser-etched graphics, ensuring the long life of their striking design.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.