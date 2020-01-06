54% off Ale REV-1 Pro Race Bib Shorts

BUY NOW AT £79

Bag some new bibs at a bargain price

Ale REV-1 Pro Race Bib Shorts £79.00 Buy now at 54% off

Now that the Christmas holidays are over, we’re looking forward to spring and the warm(ish) weather that it brings.

As a result, it’s time to get stocked up on summer cycling clothing and if you’re looking for a new set of bib shorts then this is a great deal.

ProBikeKit has a wide range of sizes available at this super price and being mostly black, this design will work with a wide range of jerseys.

These bib shorts are designed for racing, so the fit is rather close. You might want to bear this in mind when picking your size as Ale kit is generally a little on the small side already.

The chamois is good for rides of up to eight hours so these shorts will keep you comfortable on the longest rides.

About Ale

Wanting to bring something new and fresh to cycling, Alé entered the market with a strong fluo (or fluoro to some) look that it’s now known for the world over. Since then, the cycle wear company has been injecting a fresh spectrum of much-needed bright color into the world of cycling, for professionals and amateurs alike, with neon yellows, vivid greens and hot pinks – and it hasn’t looked back.

While beautifully hand-stitched chamois and perfectly fitting jerseys that stand out from the crowd are the bedrock of Alé clothing, they make every item of cyclewear a rider could need, for every season, including jackets, gilets, skinsuits, gloves, socks – and even kit for triathletes.

About ProBikeKit

ProBikeKit was founded in the early 1990’s by a small team of passionate and committed road cyclists, and the business has since then developed into a global brand.

We have built on the solid foundations of our business where our passion for road cycling matches our relentless commitment to provide customers with a first-class service for the best road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross cycling kit available at the most affordable prices.