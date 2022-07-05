This Vitus Vitesse EVO Carbon Rim Brake Frameset is perfect for you if you're looking to build an awesome carbon bike!

53% off Vitus Vitesse EVO Carbon Rim Brake Frameset £599.99 BUY NOW AT 53% OFF

The Vitesse EVO Carbon Rim Brake Frameset features a lightweight T700 HM-UD carbon construction with tube sets that are optimised for the perfect balance of power transfer without a detraction in comfort.

Furthermore, The oversized downtube features a squared profile to maximise stiffness and power transfer.

The headtube is tapered which increases front-end stiffness and the matching T700 HM-UD full carbon fork with tapered steerer adds increased stiffness with impeccable handling and steering precision.