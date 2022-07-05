53% off Vitus Vitesse EVO Carbon Rim Brake Frameset
This Vitus Vitesse EVO Carbon Rim Brake Frameset is perfect for you if you're looking to build an awesome carbon bike!
The Vitesse EVO Carbon Rim Brake Frameset features a lightweight T700 HM-UD carbon construction with tube sets that are optimised for the perfect balance of power transfer without a detraction in comfort.
Furthermore, The oversized downtube features a squared profile to maximise stiffness and power transfer.
The headtube is tapered which increases front-end stiffness and the matching T700 HM-UD full carbon fork with tapered steerer adds increased stiffness with impeccable handling and steering precision.
