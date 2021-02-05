53% off Pearl Izumi Pursuit Thermal Bib Tights

For the cold winter miles, there is nothing like the cosy feeling of pulling on a good set of bib tights.

Pearl Izumi Pursuit Thermal Bib Tights £69.99 buy now at 53% off

These Pearl Izumi tights are ideal for those chilly days as their fleecy fabric will protect the big working muscles and those delicate knees from the cold air.

We find bib tights to be just a bit more comfortable than leg warmers as you remove the need for a gripper at the top of the thigh.

You also add more protection from the cold to the glutes and the hips as regular bib shorts are not designed for winter weather.

The tights have some hi-vis colour panels along with reflective elements to add visibility.

An Elite Pursuit chamois provides all-day comfort and the tights are finished with a zippered ankle.

About Pearl Izumi

More than 50 years ago in Tokyo, a father produced Japan's first bicycle racing apparel for his son, a promising racer. Today, Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. has evolved into the world's foremost line of technical-performing and quality manufactured sports apparel.

The name Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. is derived from the gem "pearl" and an area of Japan known for its clear water "Izumi." Literally translated, our name means, "fountain of pearls."

The line has been distributed in the United States since 1981. Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. sponsored the US National Team (the team that won nine gold medals in the 1984 Olympic Games) and several major trade teams during the mid-eighties. Through these associations and the actual performance of Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. products, the line enjoys an almost cult-type following.

In 1989, the company acquired the license for the US market. This allowed product to be developed outside of Japan, combining the best of East and West performance apparel technology. With the help of an excellent in-house staff and 40+ person outside sales force, the company has developed Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. into one of the most well respected brands in the US.

The focus of the Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. line remains dedicated to meeting the needs of the serious sport enthusiast. The company's long-term plan for the Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. brand has been to strengthen its position in cycling and apply the same formula for quality, innovation and technical performance into other sport categories. These categories now successfully include cross-country skiing, triathlon, duathlon, running and other outdoor sport activities.

In the summer of 1991, the company gained the license and distribution rights to essentially the entire world with the exception of Asia. New distribution has already been established in 14 countries.

In 1997, the company purchased the Pearl Izumi USA, Inc. brand name and trademarks for the US. This will ensure continued opportunity for the brand.

