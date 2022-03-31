Bomb around those trails with ease using this super light Mavic XA 35 Pro Carbon Boost MTB Wheelset!

53% off Mavic XA 35 Pro Carbon Boost MTB Wheelset £749.99 SAVE 53% NOW

If you're looking for a new MTB wheelset that not only offers a fantastic balance of stiffness and strength but also comes in at a super lightweight of 1645g, look no further.

Manufactured with 100%, unidirectional carbon fibre rims equipped with 24 straight-pulls, flat, double-butted spokes ensure additional durability and toughness for the most demanding terrain.

Thanks to the hookless, tubeless-ready rim profile, you'll also enjoy tubeless advantages such as superior traction, smoother rolling performance, and less chances of flats or punctures.

Featuring 6-bolt disc brake compatibility, this model ensures powerful and consistent braking as you dominate your way from trail to trail.