Dance up those steeper climbs with this Zipp 303 Carbon Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel!

52% off Zipp 303 Carbon Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel £599.00 SAVE 52% NOW

This rear-wheel truly screams speed and the esthetic is not wrong. The Zipp 303 carbon tubeless disc rear wheel delivers unmatched aero whilst being super durable.

Firstly the 45mm deep 303 Firecrest allows for some wider tires to be fitted which is sometimes needed in modern riding.

The high level of durability that is provided with this wheel is thanks to its new carbon fiber layup.

Furthermore, the carbon fiber layup also keeps the weight of this wheel extremely low, allowing you to dance up those steeper climbs with ease.

It is also amazingly versatile. Zipp can ensure maximum compatibility with the versatile hubs as they come with swappable end caps to work with QR’s and thru-axles.

Coming in at a weight of just 885g, this wheel doesn't shy away from performing making it a great option for racing and speed.