52% off Zipp 303 Carbon Clincher Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel
Cut through the wind with this super aero Zipp 303 Carbon Clincher Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel!
Featuring a 45mm deep 303 Firecrest which delivers unmatched aero performance when used with the wider tyres that today's riding demands.
The aerodynamic performance gap between a narrower rim and the 303 grows even larger with 28c and wider tyres thanks to a smoother transition between the tyres profile and Zipp's new rim shape.
The rim's lightweight design allows the 303 to glide up the steepest climbs while our robust 177D rear hub, paired with 24 Sapim® CX-Ray spokes, keep the wheel stiff and responsive.
To ensure compatibility with any bike the versatile hubs come with swappable end caps to work with QR’s and thru-axles. The 177D rear hub is also XDR freehub body compatible for use with SRAM 10-42 cassettes.
