52% off Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyres With 2 Free Inner Tubes - Pair
If you're looking for a great all-rounder tyre, these Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyres are a great option for you!
Having a reliable set of tyres when cycling is super important. This set of Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyres is a great all-around option for you. Especially when it comes with a free set of inner tubes!
These tyres feature a 150 TPI Nylon casing for longer mileage. This allows you to spend less money over a wide range of time and ride stress-free without having to worry if your tyres are getting too old.
Furthermore, the functionalized GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for a high level of grip on a wide range of surfaces and throughout various different weather conditions.
Coming in at a weight of just 250g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight around with you.
