If you're looking for a racing-style helmet that is comfortable and provides great ventilation but you don't want to break the bank, this Giro Savant road helmet is a great option for you!

52% off this Giro Savant Road Helmet £39.99 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF

Comfort is key when looking for a new helmet. The Giro Helmet features an adjustable Roc Loc 5 fit and a stability system to ensure you are comfortable when wearing the helmet for long periods of time.

Regulating your body temperature on those warmer days is extremely important to ensure you don't overheat. Thanks to the 25 wind tunnel vents, your head will stay super ventilated and cool.

The Giro Savant is perfect for both males and females. Available in both black and white, you can choose what style you like so you can match it up to your other garments.

All of these features are normally seen in higher-end helmets. However, Giro has managed to replicate to a very high standard what higher-priced helmets have to offer but for a margin of the price.

Furthermore, the lightweight In-Mold™ construction means you won't be dragging any unwanted weight around with you.