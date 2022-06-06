Up to 51% off - Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes

Looking for a super cool pair of shoes this season? Currently, check out these Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes with up to 51% off!

Wearing a good pair of breathable shoes on those warmer days can be the difference between you overheating and being at the front of the pack.

These Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes are the perfect example of supreme shoe design combining a thermal-welded Teijin® TPU upper and a carbon sole so you can stay super cool without compromising on stiffness.

The thermal-welded Teijin® TPU provides you with a high level of comfort and support for your foot which decreases the likelihood of fatigue. Furthermore, coming in at such a light weight, you wont be carrying any unwanted weight around you during your training sessions.

Giro's high-modulus Easton® EC90 SLX2 carbon unit ensures every watt you put in is transferred into your pedals with minimal flex. Although it's not the lightest sole, the effeicnecy of these shoes outweigh the cons.

The Empire SLX Road Shoes provide the perfect balance of lightweight support, incredible ventilation and the stiffness needed for podium-topping performance.