51% off Fizik X5 Terra Mountain Bike Shoes

Ride with confidence using these super ough, light, comfortable and versatile Fizik X5 Terra Mountain Bike Shoes

The Fizik X5 Terra MTB shoe delivers winning all terrain performance, with adaptive fit, trail protective materials and pronounced rubber treads for off-road grip.

Coming in at a weight of just 282g (size 42.5), these shoes are super light. Meaning you can ride knowing you are as light as possible.

Due to the X5 Terra’s asymmetric opening is fastened using a single micro-adjustable Boa L6 B dial running a steel-coated nylon lace through tough, light ‘Slipstream’ plastic guides.

Their laser perforated microtex upper and lightweight, breathable inner mesh provide flexible support and cooling while the thicker tongue material provides vital trail impact protection.

The composite carbon fibre vented outsole and Fizik insole combine to give support, comfort and efficient power transfer. It has light, tough woven heel loops for carrying and storage.