51% off Fizik X5 Terra Mountain Bike Shoes

The Fizik X5 Terra Mountain Bike Shoes are extremely tough, light, comfortable and versatile, ensuring they deliver a winning all-terrain performance.

Featuring an adaptive fit, trail protective materials, and pronounced rubber treads for extra off-road grip.

The X5 Terra’s asymmetric opening is fastened using a single micro-adjustable Boa L6 B dial running a steel-coated nylon lace through tough, light ‘Slipstream’ plastic guides. The Boa is combined with a 25mm microfibre and Velcro strap making it quick and easy to get a precision fit for any foot shape. Optimum fit means comfort and performance.

Its laser perforated microtex upper and lightweight, breathable inner mesh provide flexible support and cooling while the thicker tongue material provides vital trail impact protection. The composite carbon fibre vented outsole and Fizik insole combine to give support, comfort and efficient power transfer. It has light, tough woven heel loops for carrying and storage.

The X5 Terra inspires trail confidence thanks to its all terrain grip provided by pronounced tread that fully encompases the heel section, toe box and across the instep and outsteam for sturdy support for riders using clip-in pedals with a smaller platform. They are equally suited to riders wanting to use for commuting where they need to walk from the bike storage area to the office.

About Fizik

Italian brand Fizik, founded in 1996, aims to make the most sophisticated, inspiring and beautiful gear for the world’s most discerning cyclists. With a passion for design and performance every Fizik product provides the ultimate in saddle, shoe, bar-tape and component design - combining comfort and light weight with technology and innovation. Designed for high-performance road riding and mountain biking Fizik’s range of saddles are available in a wide range of profiles and materials to help you tailor comfort and fit for long days in the saddle. Their shoes are recognised by serious cyclists as being lightweight, brilliantly comfortable and stylish too thanks to their Italian design.

