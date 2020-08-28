51% off Castelli Pro Fit Light Rain Cycling Jacket

This lightweight waterproof jacket features an aero fit for those that like to go fast when the weather turns nasty.

While many of us will sigh upon pulling back the curtains to see rain lashing on the windows, some riders simply aren’t bothered.

Wet weather is tolerable with the right kit, but if going fast is your thing, then a flappy rain jacket is going to slow you down.

Castelli’s Pro Fit Light Rain Jacket is designed for the racers who need to stay aerodynamically efficient, even in the rain.

56% off 3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike

Originally, this was a garment that was limited to the Team Sky pros but we’re delighted to see it available for general sale.

Castelli has paid attention to the details with this jacket. The arms, for instance, are lined with a soft fabric that not only makes them comfortable on the skin but also makes it easy to slide your hands through what is quite a tight fit.

You get a waterproof zipper and sealed seams. There is also a choice of two colours so you can go for extra visibility or stealth.

Castelli Pro Fit Light Rain Jacket £85.00 Buy now at 51% off

About Castelli

The Castelli scorpion motif is instantly recognisable within the road cycling fraternity; it’s a sign of quality, of technical innovation and of classic Italian styling. Castelli has been making cycling clothing since 1910 and has supplied some of the greatest names in cycling; with a continuous design and development partnership with some of the most successful cycling teams in the pro peloton, Castelli continue to innovate, establishing technological advances in cutting-edge fabrics and garment construction. With a large range of men’s and women’s cycling clothing designed to excel in any weather conditions at any temperature, we’ll have a Castelli product to suit you; from super-lightweight bib-shorts for the hottest rides of the year to the iconic Castelli Gabba jersey which has now become the 'go-to' jersey for cold & wet riding conditions.

