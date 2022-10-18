51% off Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts - SS22
If you're looking for some new, super comfy bib shorts, check out these Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts. Currently with a whopping 51% off!
These Castelli Entrata bib shorts are designed with a KISS Air² seat pad for all-day-long comfort in the saddle.
Furthermore, Castelli used Pro Dry matte Lycra® which is great for compression and moisture management so you don't feel any discomfort.
The mesh bib straps allow for extra breathability which is great for those warmer days when being cool is key.
Coming in at a weight of just 175g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you!
