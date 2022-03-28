Control your body temperature this summer with this super stylish Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - SS21!

51% off Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - SS21 £59.00 SAVE 51% NOW

Featuring CFD to analyse wake-flow, the Aero Race 6.0 Jersey will fit you even better when you're in an aggressive riding position while seam placement has been optimised to minimise drag. Optimally between the speeds of speeds of between 30 and 55 km/h.

Now, not only is this jersey amazing for aero efficiency, it is also manufactured with a 3D mesh back maximum for breathability.

Coming in a range of colours, you can match up and look stylish with a colour scheme.

The drop tail allows perfect pocket placement while keeping the jersey fitting well at the waist.