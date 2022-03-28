51% off Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - SS21
Control your body temperature this summer with this super stylish Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - SS21!
Featuring CFD to analyse wake-flow, the Aero Race 6.0 Jersey will fit you even better when you're in an aggressive riding position while seam placement has been optimised to minimise drag. Optimally between the speeds of speeds of between 30 and 55 km/h.
Now, not only is this jersey amazing for aero efficiency, it is also manufactured with a 3D mesh back maximum for breathability.
Coming in a range of colours, you can match up and look stylish with a colour scheme.
The drop tail allows perfect pocket placement while keeping the jersey fitting well at the waist.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.