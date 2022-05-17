50% off Zipp 404 Carbon Clincher Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel - 700c
If you're looking for a great all-around rear wheel, this 700c Zipp 404 Carbon Clincher Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel is a great option for you!
This Zipp 404 Carbon Clincher Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel is a great all-around wheel thanks to the depth which helps it withstand various conditions.
The carbon fibre layup provides 404's legendary durability as well as staying extremely light so you aren't carrying around any unwanted weight.
The lightweight design helps you effortlessly dance up those steep hills.
The Zipp's robust 177D rear hub, paired with 24 Sapim® CX-Ray spokes, keeps the wheel sturdy and responsive.
