This Zipp 404 Carbon Clincher Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel is the perfect all round rear wheel. Currently with 50% off.

Zipp 404 Carbon Clincher Tubeless Disc Rear Wheel - 700c

If you had to choose just one wheel, the 404 should be your choice. With the depth and shape proven in all conditions, it's the all-around performer and the standard by which all other wheels are measured.

It's 58mm rim depth is a multifunctional performer that has carried athletes to victory in every kind of event and situation every triathlon distance, breakaways, field sprints and hilly finishes.

A new carbon fiber layup keeps weight low while maintaining the 404's legendary durability. The rim's lightweight design allows the 404 to glide up the steepest climbs while Zipp's robust 177D rear hub, paired with 24 Sapim® CX-Ray spokes, keep the wheel stiff and responsive.

To ensure compatibility with any bike the versatile hubs come with swappable end caps to work with QR’s and thru-axles.

About Zipp

American company Zipp has been making carbon wheels for over 20 years and are one of the most recognised carbon fibre wheel brands in the world. Zipp use the latest carbon technologies and construction methods to produce some of the fastest, strongest and lightest wheelsets currently on the market. We stock a wide range of Zipp wheels including traditional rims designed for use with calliper brakes as well as disc-brake compatible wheels with disc-specific hubs featuring thru-axles and a redesigned rim without a conventional braking surface. Zipp don’t just produce cutting-edge wheelsets; with super-light, stiff handlebars, stems and seatposts available in aluminium and carbon too.