50% off Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset

If you're in the market for a new, super aero efficient frameset, this Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset is a great option for you!

The Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset allows you to choose between rim and disc breaks. This means you have the versatility to set this frameset up to suit your riding style and preferences.

Furthermore, it means you can ride safer in various weather conditions.

The seamless design means superb aero effieinceny so you can minimise drag when racing.

On top of this, this Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset offers full internal cable, stealth routing and flat mount disc brakes. This further increases the aero efficiency of this frameset.

The Cento 10 Pro Frame itself, forks, headset, and a seat post are included.