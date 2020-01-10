Up to 50% off Sportful Clothing

SEE THE SALE HERE

Sportful kit already offers great value before you even consider this massive discount

Sportful has been around for a while in the cycling world and they’re currently producing some excellent cycling kit.

We particularly love their winter clothing with the NoRain and Fiandre ranges being particularly good for riding in the UK.

This sale includes loads of great winter kit but also includes some summer pieces too so if you need to refresh your wardrobe then this sale is well worth a look.

One of the best bargains in the sale is their Giro 2 Bib Tights. Sizes are limited, but at just £30, they’re a steal.

The Hot Pack NoRain Ultralight Jacket is also in the sale at 50% off. It offers stowable protection against heavy showers and the yellow version is great for extra visibility.

That’s just two of the products that caught our eye. Click here to see the rest of the sale.

About Sportful

Olindo & Irma Cremonese, from Asolo in Italy moved to the foothills of the Dolomites in 1946 to build a business - initially shearing, carding & spinning wool yarn. Eventually the business evolved - producing quality underwear in the late 1960s under the name Manifattura Valcismon.

Sportful’s story really starts in 1972 when their son, Giordano Cremonese, became intrigued by the challenge of the new Marcialonga cross-country ski race- taking place near his home.

Though he was a keen cross country skier & athlete in general, he felt that the clothes available at the time were inadequate for such a long race in a cold valley. He set about producing some of his own designs using Acrylic fabrics that were state of the art at the time, the finishing touch on the garments was the ‘Sportful’ logo to highlight their design & purpose.

Innovation & design has always been key to our products, something clearly demonstrated by the success of our athletes over the past 40 years.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.