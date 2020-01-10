50% off Specialized Power Pro Road Saddle

BUY NOW AT £94.99

This short and stubby saddle comes from the world of Time Trialling!

Saddles are a very personal component and what works for one person might not work for another.

Judging by the number of these saddles that we see out on the roads, the Power is a design that really works and this Pro model gets a carbon shell with lightweight titanium rails.

The length of the saddle meant that riders could have the supportive rear part of the saddle further forward, without falling foul of the UCI's strict bike setup rules.

Then riders started to see the appeal for road bike setups. The saddle was great for aggressive, low positions.

The large cutout and dropped nose lead to loads of pressure relief.

