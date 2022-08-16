50% off Sidi Ergo 5 Road Cycling Shoes

If you are looking for some new road shoes, you should definitely check out these Sidi Ergo 5 Road Cycling Shoes!

Being made from Microfibra Techpro, these shoes are stable, light, water-repellency and eco-friendly. Furthermore, the Microfibra Techpro has a Hydro and anti-mould treatment, which eliminates the onset of moulds and bacteria.

The Soft Instep Closure System is a wide, anatomically curved strap combined with a soft, thermo-formed EVA pad that distributes pressure evenly over the instep area.

High-Security Velcro straps with integrated locking polymer teeth, that engage onto each other when the strap is closed. This feature makes the closure more secure and the strap becomes unmoveable.