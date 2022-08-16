50% off Sidi Ergo 5 Road Cycling Shoes
If you are looking for some new road shoes, you should definitely check out these Sidi Ergo 5 Road Cycling Shoes!
Being made from Microfibra Techpro, these shoes are stable, light, water-repellency and eco-friendly. Furthermore, the Microfibra Techpro has a Hydro and anti-mould treatment, which eliminates the onset of moulds and bacteria.
The Soft Instep Closure System is a wide, anatomically curved strap combined with a soft, thermo-formed EVA pad that distributes pressure evenly over the instep area.
High-Security Velcro straps with integrated locking polymer teeth, that engage onto each other when the strap is closed. This feature makes the closure more secure and the strap becomes unmoveable.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.