Up to 50% off Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset

Mechanical Ultegra is about the best performance to price combination that you can get for your favourite steed.

The aesthetics are nearly identical to the more expensive Dura-Ace and the shifting and braking performance is pretty close too.

Where this differs is in price and a marginal weight penalty. However, we'd be more than happy with this groupset on our race bike.

If you're looking to do a bit of upgrading this winter then this would be a brilliant buy. The best price is on the 170mm crank with 34/50T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette, an ideal combination for climbing steep hills!

One of the best changes that Shimano has made is to allow that 30T cassette with the new short rear mech. That provides a much nicer climbing gear for most of us.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset £549.99 Save up to 50%

Having recently installed one of these groupsets, we can say that they're much easier to set up than the older 6800 model which had a few little quirks.

About Shimano

In February 1921, Shozaburo Shimano opened Shimano Iron Works in Higashi Minato in Sakai City when he was 26 years old. On the site of a demolished celluloid factory, he rented a nearly 40-square-meter area. The monthly rent was 5 yen. At that time, the new establishment had only a single lathe, measuring about 1.8 meters long. Shozaburo Shimano decided to produce freewheels. Of all bicycle components, freewheels entailed the highest level of technology to produce.

Since then, Shimano has released some of our favourite cycling products with the current Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset being our pick of the bunch.

