50% off Shimano 105 R7000 11 Speed Rim Brake Groupset
If you're looking for a new groupset, you should check out this Shimano 105 R7000 11 Speed Rim Brake Groupset. Currently with a jaw-dropping 50% off!
The perfect choice for your custom build or for upgrading your favourite road bike, this 105 R7000 11 Speed Groupset adopts features and technologies from Shimano’s top-tier models to bring you slick-shifting, optimised power transfer and fine speed control.
These stunning components offer smooth, crisp and precise gear changes combined with reliable and powerful braking, making it an immensely efficient groupset.
Additionally, it combines all the essentials you'll need to complete your bike build or replace your old gear for phenomenal drivetrain performance.
