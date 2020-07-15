Up to 50% off Science In Sport Cycling Nutrition

Top up on tasty treats with up to 50% off Science In Sport snacks

If you’re heading out on your bike for longer rides in the lovely summer sun then fuelling correctly can save you from the dreaded bonk.

In pre-Covid days, it was rather easy to stop at a shop or cafe for a mid-ride snack, but given these strange times, we like to take some food with us, just to be on the safe side.

Cycling-specific nutrition is also much easier to digest if you’re pushing the pace on the climbs and we find Science In Sport products to be especially gentle on the stomach.

Wiggle has a great sale on right now with energy bars, gels, drinks and recovery snacks discounted by up to 50%.

One of the most popular products is the Mini Go Bar. Packed with 26g of carbs, they’re great for snacking on throughout a ride. This box of 30 is down to £24.49.

During harder efforts, you can’t go wrong with the Go Iso Gels. They provide 22g of quickly digested carbs and come in loads of flavours. Again supplied in a box of 30, these are available at £29.25.

