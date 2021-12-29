Up to 50% off running footwear in Wiggles huge end of year sale!

There is a huge end-of-year sale over at Wiggle where you can save big on some of the most desirable products including this amazing range of running footwear.

Updated with an enhanced fit and better breathability while delivering a great cushion-to-weight ratio, the Rincon 3 Running Shoes from Hoka One One is lighter and more cushioned than ever to deliver the ultimate road running experience.

Crafted with 100% vegan materials, the mesh upper on the Hoka One One Rincon 3 Running Shoes has an eco-friendly design approach and delivers a comfortable ultralight fit that securely wraps the foot and provides optimal breathability to keep your feet cool. A traditional lacing system, asymmetrical tongue and moulded EVA sockliner further enhance the fit for an incredibly plush and supportive feel.

Delivering a premium fit, powerful grip and waterproof construction, the Salomon Supercross 3 GTX Trail Shoes are built to keep your feet dry and protected while offering high energy cushioning and a grippy deep lug design.

Featuring a SensiFit upper with Quicklace technology, the Salomon Supercross 3 GTX Trail Shoes securely cradle the foot for a premium fit and the minimalistic one-pull tightening lacing system allows for an easy on/off while enhancing the secure lockdown feel.

Crated from ripstop fabric alongside a protective toe-cap and welded upper to keep your feet protected, while an OrthoLite® die-cut sock liner further enhances the overall comfort.

Completely overhauled for 2021, the Mach 4 Running Shoes from Hoka One One is softer, lighter and better looking. Perfect for daily runs, this premium road running shoe provides maximum responsiveness and cushions each landing for a smooth ride.

In its fourth edition, the Hoka One One Mach 4 Running Shoes take the models performance to new heights. The revamped engineered mesh upper made from heat-pressed TPU embroidered yarns delivers breathable comfort and is more structured than its predecessor for added support.

The fit is further enhanced by the secure traditional lacing system and refined anatomical collar shape that alleviates pressure on the Achilles.

