If you're looking for a super comfortable, reliable and protective pair of shades to wear when training, these POC Devour Uranium Black Translucent sunglasses are a great option for you!

50% off POC Devour Uranium Black Translucent Sunglasses £115.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

A good pair of sunglasses when training is vital for eye protection. Not only do they protect you from UV rays, but they also protect you from any debris or bugs that might get in your eyes when riding.

The adjustable nose piece and temple tips allow you to find the perfect fit making these glasses extremely comfortable for longer rides.

Treated with anti-scratch, anti-fog, and Ri-Pel coatings the lenses are shielded from dirt, oil, water, and more.

POC’s Grey Deep Green Mirror Lens has a low light transmission – making it perfect for bright lighting conditions.