50% off Moon Front & Rear Light Set
Looking for some new reliable, powerful bike lights? Check out this Moon Front & Rear Light Set!
With the evenings drawing in earlier, you will need some bike lights to keep you safe and to see where you are going.
This Moon Meteor-X Pro Front & Rear Light Set features both a Meteor-X Pro Front and an Arctu Auto Rear light to ensure you are seen on the roads and paths when it gets dark!
The light-sensitive auto ON/OFF- feature helps you to conserve battery power when the light is not needed!
Furthermore, these lights are waterproof to IPX 4 so you don't have to worry about the rain when out on your rides.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.