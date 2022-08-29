Looking for some new reliable, powerful bike lights? Check out this Moon Front & Rear Light Set!

50% off Moon Front & Rear Light Set £37.50 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

With the evenings drawing in earlier, you will need some bike lights to keep you safe and to see where you are going.

This Moon Meteor-X Pro Front & Rear Light Set features both a Meteor-X Pro Front and an Arctu Auto Rear light to ensure you are seen on the roads and paths when it gets dark!

The light-sensitive auto ON/OFF- feature helps you to conserve battery power when the light is not needed!

Furthermore, these lights are waterproof to IPX 4 so you don't have to worry about the rain when out on your rides.