Up to 50% off in the Merlin Kask Helmet Sale

Merlin Cycles has a wide range of road cycling helmets with up to 50% off one of the most popular brands, Kask.

If you’re after a new helmet for cycling then these day you don’t just have one type to choose from.

There are now several types for road riding with lightweight, vented helmets being the most traditional. This Kask Mojito fits that description with the vented design giving loads of cooling airflow.

The most popular with riders looking to go fast in hot weather are the semi-aero designs like this Kask Protone. Down by 25%, it’s one of the standout deals in Merlin’s sale.

You’ve also got full aero models that are the choice of the sprinters and breakaway specialists. Designed to be slippery in the wind, the Kask Infinity Aero gets a sliding central section allowing the rider to choose between fully closed or vented.

For those of you that are looking to spend the first part of the season time trialling, this Kask Mistral would be a great buy at 41% off.

About Kask

Kask is a relatively new helmet brand which has quickly established itself as one of the market leaders in helmet design and production thanks to their Italian styling, technical product testing, aerodynamic properties and user-friendly safety features. Kask helmets are all entirely made in Italy, being designed, tested and manufactured in Europe rather than being produced in the Far East; Kask helmets are among the lightest available but they don’t compromise on protection, adjustability, comfort or durability and have been chosen by some of the most successful teams in professional road racing including Team Sky.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.