50% off this LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer
If you're looking to train more indoors but don't want to break the bank, this LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer is a good option for you.
With 6 levels of remote adjustable magnetic resistance, this turbo trainer provides variety to keep your indoor training exciting and enjoyable.
The LifeLine TT-01 cycle trainer can fit 26-inch mtb wheels, through to 700c road wheels. This versatility means you can set it up with your favourite build and be passionate about riding.
Combine the resistance dial mounts with your gears to make hill climbs more realistic.
If you are worried about space, don't worry. The LifeLine TT-01 folds down super small meaning you can pack it away when the weather is okay or even take it so you can warm up pre-race.
Connect it up to Zwift for more accuracy when training and also to add a competitive edge by competing against your friends online.
