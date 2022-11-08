Up to 50% off Kask Protone Road Cycling Helmets

If you're looking for a super-ventilated, high-protection helmet, this Kask Protone Road Cycling Helmet is a great option for you!

The Kask Protone uses Multi In-Moulding Technology to improve the shell's shock absorption allowing you to ride with confidence knowing you are protected. This has been proven by it passing the WG11 test.

Furthermore, you can ride in comfort too thanks to the Octo Fit adjustment system that provides a perfect fit to a range of different head shapes. In addition to this, there is a padded chin pad and the chinstrap is made from eco-leather.

Coming in at a weight of just 215g, this helmet is super light so you won't be carrying any unwanted weight around with you.

The CoolMax® material padding found at the front of the helmet absorbs sweat from your forehead that keeps the sweat out of your eyes. This is also easily removable so you can wash it as and when needed.