50% off Kask Mojito X Road Helmet
Packed full of cutting-edge technology to keep you safer and more protected when cycling, this Kask Mojito X Road Helmet is worth grabbing with a huge 50% off!
Kask’s patented In-Moulding system is manufactured using high heat and pressure to be extra durable without adding any extra, unwanted weight. This system provides extremely high levels of impact-absorption should you take a fall.
Coming with a huge twenty-six air vents, the Kask Mojito X Road Helmet allows for supreme airflow and it’s all rounded out with reflective elements are perfect for rides starting and finishing after dark.
Featuring an in-mold system that includes an MIT polycarbonate shell laid over the top that’s as tough as they come. This ensures long-term durability and enhanced safety too.
At a meer weight of just 220grams the Kask Mojito X Road Helmet feels like absolutely nothing is there. Until you need it of course. Then it will protect you.
The Mojito X features the super-adjustable Kask Up’n’Down fit system to get your fit just right. This gives both width and height adjustment letting you find the perfect fit every time you go ride.
